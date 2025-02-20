IMD Forecasts Light to Moderate Rain in Parts of Haryana, UP in Next 2 Hours

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain in different parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the next two hours.

Light to moderate rain with light thunderstorm and lightning over Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, the IMD said

Light to moderate rain over Gannaur, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla (U.P.) during next 2 hours, the IMD said in a social media post on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed widespread snowfall and rain in the past 24 hours, particularly in the higher-altitude regions. The districts of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Shimla, along with the higher mountain areas of Chamba, received fresh snowfall. Additionally, snowfall was recorded in the Dhauladhar range of Kangra, the upper reaches of Mandi, and the Churdhar region in Sirmaur.

In Shimla district, popular tourist destinations such as Narkanda, Kufri, KharaPatthar, and Chopal have been significantly impacted, disrupting normal life. Transportation has been affected in some areas, but essential services like electricity and water supply remain uninterrupted.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office in Shimla, the ongoing western disturbance has resulted in the snowfall and this bout of precipitation. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD Himachal Pradesh, reported that the highest snowfall in the state was recorded in Shilaru, Shimla district, at 5.7 cm, while Baijnath in Kangra district received the maximum rainfall of 9.7 mm. Snowfall and rain are expected to continue until the evening.

A significant drop of around 4°C has been observed in temperatures across the region. However, no major weather changes are expected in the Himalayan areas in the coming days. While there has been scattered rainfall across the state, widespread precipitation has not been recorded so far. From tomorrow, temperatures are expected to dip slightly, but overall, the weather is likely to remain stable.

Srivastava also highlighted that another western disturbance is expected to impact Himachal Pradesh from February 26 onwards, with its effects becoming more prominent on February 27.

"The current precipitation deficit in Himachal Pradesh stands at -71 percent, and while this snowfall will provide some relief, a full recovery is unlikely. However, the upcoming western disturbance may help bridge the gap further," he said.

With another round of snowfall expected in higher altitudes, residents and travellers are advised to remain cautious, especially in snow-prone areas. The administration is keeping a close watch on developments to ensure minimal disruption to daily life. (ANI)