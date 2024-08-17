DU admission: Over 72200 candidates accept allocated seats in 24 hours

New Delhi: Within 24 hours, as many as 72,277 candidates have accepted their allotted programs and colleges at Delhi University, surpassing the total number of available seats at the university.

The total number of undergraduate seats in DU colleges is around 71,600.

However, 97,387 candidates were allocated seats in the first round of seat allocation.

The university decided to make extra allocations to fill the seats optimally so that the academic session for the first semester may begin on August 29.

Giving an update on the seat acceptance process, DU Dean of Admission, Haneet Gandhi said "As many as 72,277 out of 97,387 (till around 4:10 pm) have confirmed their seats by accepting the college and program offered to them."

DU has allocated seats based on the unique Common Rank. The university has asked candidates to submit their fees by August 21.

The university is conducting admission to 71,600 seats (excluding supernumerary seats) in 69 colleges and departments.

There are 1559 program-college combinations on which the admissions will be made. As per the records, 2,45,287 candidates had applied for Phase-I of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS(UG)), out of which 1,85,543 applicants had completed Phase-II of CSAS by submitting their preferences for Program + College Combinations.

The total number of preferences that the University received was 1,72,18,187.

This year, the University has added another feature on the dashboard of all the candidates, through which every candidate will be able to see the details of the cutoffs and ranks that determine the allocation to a seat as per the category and quota of the candidate.

—ANI