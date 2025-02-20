Why UP, West Bengal,  Other Big States Need Be Smaller States

Why UP, West Bengal, Other Big States Need Be Far Smaller States, Frankly, To Be Precise, Crisp? Why, say, UP or West Bengal or say, Maharashtra or Madhya Pradesh be divided in to many states for 100% all purpose effective active governance to play with all round continuous development per se? The crisp, specific answer: For 100% effective governance that too possible only in small states howsoever seriously, mass-concerned the government's be simply because it is humanly not possible to reach at all simultaneously in gigantic mammoth states like the above due to their mutual distance alone that requires more than a day or two to reach from one district to another despite best of positive intentions. At the same time, if the stated are smaller in sizes, all benefits can be covered all throughout a state in one go, thus, no grumbling of being denied unlike in large states, plus, equality amid all, treatment for all, same + simultaneous doing out of all privileges, possessions, largesse etc every where unlike in cases of big states where covering a small portion of a large state alone takes days, what to even talk of letting all privileges reach at the entire large state reach every where simultaneously with no impediment of any kind. And the moment supplies some where take more time, there is a mammoth hue and cry of deprivation of all kind thus, discriminatory attitude, biasedness, partiality, favouritism charges of most serious kind which more often than not lead to even political losses for the parties in power even though it just could be possible that the "absence" of the benefits to the particular section of the people is because of the area's huge distance thus not simultaneously accessible etc, etc, all genuine reasons but the masses refuse to believe it despite their full foolproof reasons. Once deprived or delayed, clearly, neglected...That is what they firmly are convinced about. They refused to accept that any delay reaching any thing to them slightly delayed does not at all means they are neglected. But it is sheer incidental, by-the-way. Because they do get their due any way, come what may, so, there is no discrimination towards them any way. Also, there is no step brotherly treatment towards them. Once the government is implementing a project for the citizens, it is equal for all; may be due to long distances, time taken to reach them could be longer. Tolerate it. But do not spread false rumours, canards, ill will...To avoid it, the best solution is to make the big states divided in to short states so that reaching all through them will surely become far easier, smoothly simultaneously accessible. Then, no complaint of any kind.