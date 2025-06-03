Who Will Be the Next Delhi L-G? Names Emerge Amid Power Corridors Buzz

Who amid them next Delhi L-G? Rajesh Khullar, C V Ananda Bose, Ajay Bhalla? Who among them? Or is there, yet un-named a fourth persona in the race for the ensuing Delhi L-G's post?

Yes, there is no specific indication on the specific persona for the new Delhi L-G as yet but strong rumours to that effect have vigorously begun roaming corridors of powers in the capital currently.

Strong murmurs in Delhi have almost seriously begun on who amid the above three "VIP persona" listed above will replace or succeed Vinai Kumar Saxena as L-G of Delhi in the ensuing days...Those three names mentioned above are strong doing all level rounds in the 'in's and 'out's of Delhi's "gossip circles" stretching up to the Raisina Hill, HQs of the "Centre-gossip".

According to the Centre, Delhi continues to be a Centre-owned thus Central Home Ministry administered Union Territory and at the same time, a state government complete with MLAs, Delhi legislature, Delhi ministers.

Truly, many national level former and present administration specialists are foxed on how Delhi succeeds in maintaing its exact entity as what: Delhi, a state or Delhi, a UT? Or, cumbersome mixture of both? Or, Delhi, simply jinxed?

In either of those cases, how Delhi will wriggle out of it smoothly plus continue to maintain its independent entity without any fuss or farce or humbug of any kind remains to be keenly seen.

At the same time, it be cleared here that still in Delhi L-G office, Vinai Kumar Saxena reportedly has seriously begun packing his belongings to shift to Kolkata though its full veracity is yet to be ascertained or clarified.

About Bhalla or Khullar, not much is known. Both are strictly said to be tight lipped.

How ever, both are reportedly extremely hard task master.

But so is Ananda Bose whose pertinent, persistent point-by-point adherence to what ever is written in the rule book for (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee is being stiffly resisted by Banerjee.

She prefers modus operandi of hers as CM be moulded from rule books to do all round good to the masses of the state as needed for their comfort.

Anada Bose naturally stiffly opposes her but she is recalcitrant. Result: ongoing friction between them.

Reportedly, Bose is being shifted now to Delhi as its L-G. Current Delhi L-G Saxena then being shifted to West Bengal.

If that be so, what about Khullar, Bhalla? Where are they being posted?

Answer: Wait and see. Also, who amid them next Delhi L-G? Or there is a "new" person?

Lastly, why so much huge hullabaloo on new Delhi L-G; it has never happened so like this ever before.

Answer: In the coming months, it will be a new Delhi, completely overhauled, infrastructure wise, thus, New Delhi so fully all round tested L-G for Delhi. Plus, if strongly persistent rumours of now are of any definite indication then Delhi will acquire full statehood unlike now.

Then the L-G perhaps will be automatically Governor, a new precedence in Delhi. Preparation for that thus is said to be on from now itself.