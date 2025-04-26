Udhayanidhi, Next Stalin + S/o Stalin

Strong rumblings about the latest rising "star" in almost all political circles of Tamil Nadu : Udhayanidhi Stalin, Next Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin + S/o M K Stalin + To-Be-Next-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Boss in the line of his father Stalin, late grandfather Muthuvel Karunanidhi, remaining DMK supremo unto his end.

He was succeeded by his son Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin. He unflinchingly continues in that post unabated.

But along with that, he is promoting his "dashing" son Udayanidhi, already a household name amid all the Tamilians because of his hits after hits Tamil flicks: Ippadai Vellum, Gethu, Kalaga Thalaivan, Maamannan...All all time super hits overtaking even the till now record breaking collections of the movies of late Shivaji Ganeshan, late Gemini Ganeshan, late M G Ramachandran, Kamalahassan, Rajnikanth.

All of them household names of every Tamil residence in Tamil Nadu till "dashing, debonair, 'darling-for-all', dishum-dishum expert" Udayanidhi came along, outclassed them all in terms of box office collections, financial revenues, statewide + international en masse recognition, fame, fully capacitated to constantly egg on prolonged "urges"(?!?)...

No wonder, the-man-next-door-resembling Udayanidhi Stalin already is "Aaj Ka DMK neta". He is already being longed by all and sundry in whole of Tamil Nadu, South as a whole, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand etc.

Udaya, Nee Dana DMK Eeppo Lenda {Udaya, You are DMK From Now On}.

Udayanidhi: Good points about his calibre, charisma, cantankerous traits that inherently make him intensely subjected to "Make Love, No War": No anti-Hindi stance unlike his father Stalin, grandfather Karunanidhi; diplomat par excellence; superb PR with Tamilians settled abroad so much so that they already have formed a united group in his favour to promote him as the next DMK chief + next Tamil Nadu CM, et al.

An exclusive insight about him: He is already in good, congenial terms with the Centre, thanks to his no adversity for Hindi, no dislike for the Centre, no keenness for becoming Prime Minister himself, no intention (as of now) of making Tamil the Rashtriya Bhasha of India removing its present Rashtriya Bhasha, Hindi, no rivalry of any kind with the Central Government...Most important, his no adversity to the Centre's line of adoption of three languages --- Hindi, English, Mother Tongue ---unlike his father, grandfather etc. They want only English, Mother Tongue this in constant friction with the Centre.