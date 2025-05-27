Tug-Of-War Amid Lingo Debates Be Avoided

A no-holds-barred tug-of-war amid lingo debates in most parts of the country?

They should be avoided at all costs, come what may, to keep India one, a single unit inspite of all its (acute) diversities, vagaries.

As of now, the way the pointed battle for supremacy amid the languages per se is fast spiralling in the country, it is increasingly becoming obvious that the "war" for top supremacy amid the languages in the country is growingly knowing no stoppage.

{As of now, thank God, the North-East is still away from it despite it having numerous local --- incomprehensible in this part of the country --- languages, each of which is well-known to be equally important, relevant with one another being actively patronised by their respective patronising communities}.

Rather, most of them are said to be even ready to prove their respective superiorities in their own ways, that not spelt out as yet for obvious reasons of avoiding far-reaching controversies.



Rather, Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Sanskrit currently usage wise are termed as being in equal terms all throughout the country hence, they all are of equal status.

Of course, other languages are behind them, usage wise. But they too are popping up demanding due recognition for them. Lest, they duly revolt when they deem it to be befitting.

It is of course not a consensus opinion. Many categorically differ with that.

According to them, Hindi, English, a local language or mother tongue are just about enough to smoothly carry on in this country.

But, as for usage of Hindi, the Tamil Nadu, considering itself to be the Big Brother amid all Southern states, is rejecting it.

Tamil Nadu wants only English, Tamil. It is really surprising how a Tamilian will be understandable in say, somewhere in UP, MP etc when he speaks Tamil, or, English.

Instead, if he speaks Hindi, he will be easily 'at home' in entire cow belt, rationally put.

This simple practical logic is being openly not listened to or adhered to by Tamil Nadu, Big Brother of South arising out of it comprising Madras Residency --- it then composed of Kerala, united AP, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu --- since the British times.

The Tamil Nadu-refusal to accept Hindi as one of their "normal" languages like say, Tamil or English, clearly tantamounts to sharp divisions in the country evincing lack of consensus on vital issues, commonly put.

But Tamil Nadu refuses to accede to that. They argue, they being "owner" of Tamil, far older than the country's so-called oldest language Sanskrit, it is only natural that Tamil should be the official language of India, et al.

Naturally, all these not acceptable by the country's capital Delhi.

The confrontation between them thus lingers affecting all sorts of developments in all levels.

Thus, the gross Ill after effects of them affecting the Tamil Nadu state in negative ways in more ways than one.

Hence, the ongoing tug-of-war amid lingo debates better be avoided right away for all round good, benevolence for the whole country, why only Tamil Nadu?!?