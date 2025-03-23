STOP PRESS. Apt Time For Sampoorna Bharat As It Was Before The Hindustan's Many Splits Over The Years...And now, remnant of only a fragmented fraction of "that atee shaktishali Bharat Varsha that covered almost entire South Asia, many parts of today's South-East Asia". Imagine, when today's India regains, rekindles, regroups, re-organises, resets / expands its all around boundaries, to that extent wherein, India will be singularly immensely powerful in all ways, yes, surely, unthinkable, unimaginable now any way. But the writings to that effect are written clearly on the wall, approved by almost all including 100% "over-enthusiastic" Trump himself... Mention should be made here, it being extremely relevant, US President "Mananiya" (he is widely said to be immensely liking that way in the lines of Modi, being his good pal aplenty + a "sort of follower of his, literally, believe it or not) "Shri, Shri" Donald Trump 'Jee' plays major role in instigating, inspiring, insinuating Modi "right away go for the big kill in and around his country and prove himself to be the real 'monopolist' in that region which is currently totally bereft of any strength worth any mention at all. In other words, all regions in that region are sheer nincompoop, dud, do-do, dumbo...nothing more though they make a lot of mumbo-jumbo on the contrary but to no avail and that is why, they are in a way or the other now are totally dependent on India for their very survival, existence. Under the circumstances, it is only natural that India by them is being looked / assessed / accepted as their 'leader', it being repeatedly assuredly assertive, as already proved in clear terms many a time loud and clear without any hitch of any kind whatsoever. Now, let this be clear once and for all: As far as consent of the USA is concerned in matters of India without disturbing, destabilising, denotifying, declassifying, decomposing India's "all round present status quo" is concerned, USA's only role is that of all round strengthening India far more so that India is truly feared, respected, consulted, regarded etc in entire Asia and outside skin to the USA's status. USA since the 1950s, as fully well known, has been wanting to be lock, stock, barrel united with India for all purposes --- India being the only all round suitable strategic ally / partner / associate of the USA --- so that both are mutually beneficial to each other. But that didn't happen, thanks to India's taking refuge in the then USSR / Russia-lair shooing off the USA causing a lot of heart burn unjustifiably. But not so, any more any way. Today, "Uncle Tom", the American Eagle, the American Stars, the American Inspirations et al are in India to a great extent though India's original multi / mega ethos of timeless mega-centuries remain absolutely intact. Interestingly, the America does not object to that as, it is fully known to all, it does not at all interfere in to any country's internal matters and the same holds fully true with USA vis-a-vis India as well. Thus, no impediment of any kind for India. It carries on with Russia with full gusto and at the same time, is in 100% collusion, league with USA 24x7x365...Truly, it is apt time for Sampoorna Bharat.