Thanks To Rahul, Literal LOP Is Here

Liberal, Automatic, Plush, Spontaneous, Much-Longed Thanks In "Natural" Plethora To Rahul Gandhi, Literal, Aptly Tailor-Made LOP (Leader of Opposition) Is Here Unlike Since 1977, First Year Of Non-Congress Governance. Since then, there have been many LOPs --- all of them innumerably adroit, full of verbal skills, more-than-well-educated, all round knowledge wise suave + up to date in every way, parlance wise abundant, strict as much as needed, non-compromising, non-committal, 24×7 martinet-posing, exposing wise perfect and many more. Despite all these traits in those LOPs, they were "failure" because they continually tamely surrendered to the ruling parties, coterie's allurements, provocations, greeds in numerous, abundant plethora in repertoire. That exactly was thought of happening with Rahul Gandhi when he was unanimously "selected" by all Opposition parties as the Cabinet ranked Leader Of Opposition. Why he but? Why not so many others more experienced, more able, more strategic, more shrewd contrivance-stacked, more agile...compared to Rahul Gandhi, commonly seen as "teeny-weeny", "tid-bit", "itsy-bitsy" compared to "those others" from the Opposition parties. But the latter themselves surprising numerous many consented, zeroed in on Rahul Gandhi, all round capable, worthy, zoom-full, zany-mixed, 100% correctly strategic at all times turning his analysts wrong every time. Many of them who have interacted with him from time to time --- he does not have a fixed coterie barring a few thereby strictly refraining from all allegations of being typed --- do unabashedly admit that Rahul Gandhi amazingly "knows all, understands all, perceives all, conceives all, apprehends all, comprehends all". Thus, his A-to-Z political moves are beyond the very elementary understanding of numerous many who to save their own humiliating embarassment take refuge in labelling many cantankerous sobriquets on him. None of them of course stick on him obviously because they are utter bunkum, no where near any sort of even slightest semblance of any sort of veracity at all. Rahul Gandhi this is victor par excellence, fully acknowledged by "all" in the BJP-detesting combined Opposition in their rarest of rare display, pronouncement of consensus unity with not even a fraction of opposition to Rahul Gandhi. Rather they are mighty relieved with Rahul Gandhi as their leader, fully capable of successfully clinching "the ultimate without slightest ado of any kind". Also, he is fully capable of successfully leading the country from its front from all sides. This capability abysmally misses among others in the Opposition --- comprising diverse political parties with nothing in common, so to say --- thus, spontaneous consensus for Rahul Gandhi with all might, force, unanimity. There is a neat consolidated unanimity on Rahul Gandhi, the Opposition leader for all hues. ...Thanks To Rahul, Literal LOP Is Here Truly. Naturally thus, there is a natural check on the ruling coterie, its "wayward" rules, regulations, conventions, precedence, practices that in a democracy like ours is surely not acceptable or approved. Nor OKed. Thus, not in consent. That's where Rahul Gandhi comes in. He tom-toms the righteousness, the correct alternative justly. And that is why, he stands by "thanks to Rahul, literal LOP is here".