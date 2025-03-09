Stop Favouritism In Railways To Stop Accidents

Better Late Than Never; Stop Favouritism In Railways Right Away To Stop Rail Accidents With Instant Effect. How? Why? There is no written proof on it but in almost all zones of the gigantic Indian Railways, there is clear dereliction of (even most vital, crucial duties thus leading to straightaway accidents in so many cases... there are strong murmurs of how favouritism, nepotism openly work therein on transfers, posting, choice works, wrong, undeserving assignments, too many inadequacies, chasm aplenty wrongly treating Indian Railways as milch cow because of which incompetent personnel rampantly work in abundance in the railways that simply, straightaway lead to jumble up, chaos, wrong decisions, rail accidents. This would be easily averted if correct, deserving, apt people are stationed in right places without any iota of nepotism, recommendations. Because they know their respective areas fully well, in and out, even, the timings of the train movements all throughout 24 hours. But that is what is not happening, haphazard rampant transfers, posting, placements, nepotism, favouritism, partiality, back biting, selective victimisation, overlapping, clashes, jealousies, envy, disorderly administrative procedures, no accountability, no orderliness, et al. In all, the scenario is that of "berserk", not orderliness at all absolutely unlike what is strictly needed in the railways' uniform, smooth, hassle free mobility without any sort of hurdle, bottleneck, blotch, blur, or, integral blemish of diabolical kind that, if all, are truly irreparable, intractable, irreconcilable, immature. Railways, like it or not, has always been treated as milching cow being randomly milched left and right but in the yester years, it did not matter, did not affect the movements of the trains because they were slow or slightly faster. Not so now. The trains are supersonic speedy all throughout the country barring may be a few here and there. Today, a slightest misappropriation with the super speedy trains' infra structures meaning from their start to their reaching at their pre-destined destinations safely, securely. But that's what are happening rampantly resulting in an average once every day a train accidents of most intense kind to gauche kind to awkward kind to weird kind to diabolical kind to unreasonable kind to light kind...Yes, the visibly extremely perturbed, ruffled rail minister Ashwani Varshney more than justifiably has started reacting practically to stop train accidents, stampede in railway stations, derailments, gauche phenomena, every thing topsy-turvy, unsettling et al by first banning ticketless entrants in to the platforms to prevent crowds. Thus, end of "bheer-bhaar", stampede-like situations or the very macabre stampede itself. About train accidents of all kinds, more than adequate measures are being understandably immediately taken to proscribe them hereafter. More important than all that, the middle level rail personnel --- they are in to every aspect of the railways' actual mobility thus, directly responsible --- finally have been roped in, justifiably held broadly responsible and they being seriously scrutinise now, their new appointments have been made orderly, no more, haphazard postings, appointments for them. It is true that once such and more precautionary measures are immediately taken, adopted, strictly practised, train accidents will be near-eliminated if not fully eliminated barring occasional exceptional ones. Thus, Stop Favouritism In Railways To Stop Accidents RightAway.