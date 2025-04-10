Large Spook-Teams Swarm / Spook Dehradun State Secretariat comprising Uttarakhand State Government departments, divisions, offices. (Reportedly) Dashing, Debonair, Dumpling, Dangling Omni-Present Spooks Are Comprised In Large Teams Of "Spooky, Spookish, Spook centric, Spook metric, Spook terrifying, Spook inhibition, Spook masters, Scoop jugglery, Spook budgetary, Spook analysing, Spook getting, Spook analysing, Spook nagging, Spook circling" comprising varieties of Spooks of all shapes, sizes, sociology are worryingly disturbing the totally zapped, confused officers as they seriously wonder how to safely wriggle out of such "Spooky" atmosphere that now is seriously threatening to dangerously vitiate the otherwise peaceful atmosphere in the state sachivalaya comprising peace-patronising, peace-loving employees more or less deeply engaged in development-works related to the entire Uttarakhand, its all sectors up to its hamlets even in the hills, mountains including obscure entities. To, of course many, Spooks Are nothing less than pally, bondage-ccentric, covalent prone, congeniality personified to the extreme. So far, there has been no incident of any kind of untoward at all in the entire entirety of the Rajya Sachivalaya. Even its "VIPs" are not perturbed with the Spooks infested here at random as they are on their own freely. Plus, they sincerely revere the "harmless" Spooks with utmost sincerity, purity, sagacity, regularity. The "pleasant" Spooks too are said to be "comfy, comfortable, cozy in the state secretariat". Thus, Spook-Teams Freely Spook Secretariat.