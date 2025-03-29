Satire is back in India defying all odds of fancy, scepticism, fundamentalism, narrowness, sectarianism, suspicion, cantakarousness, speculative emancipation, criticism, speculative wryness et al. In a most dramatic contradiction of societies presently emancipating here due to acute all types of almost unbearable sufferings amid the janta Janardan, satire is seen as only "solution" to let own feelings of pain, agony, unbearable sufferings known which otherwise is not heeded to at all by the authorities who are extremely busy with their own parvenuccentric modus operandi of reaching at far beyond their riches in abundance while their "puny", "insignificant", "irrelevant", "tidbits" et al entities remain deprived...To highlight their pain, agony, sufferings, satire is back in circulation. Satire is not defamatory, not prejudiced, not perjury-prone, not abusive but yet, a real commentary on the happenings in the societies at large...Yes, satire is a lift from the bygone British era which typified satire to the best. Many European countries like France, Germany etc too typified satire. In India too, satire flourished. Now back in circulation again lock, stock and barrel. ...Satire Back In India Out Of Sheer Duress.