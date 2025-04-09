Rightly, Nainital High Court Authors

Rightly, Nainital High Court Assuredly Authors Saving Nainital From Further All Round Polluting The Rivers, Lakes, water Bodies, drains et al water-places with immediate effect by ejecting, removing, dismissing, extricating, extracting all kinds of supercilious, adamant encroachments thereon without slightest "mercy" or "any other kind of consideration" that would facilitate the encroachments to stay on "come what may in a true depiction of they are far beyond any law, check, balance, vigilance, control, surveillance, grip, et al. Now obviously: Vociferous multiple reverberation of sky-renting "Nainital High Court Zindabad", "Nainital High Court Amar Rahe", "Nainital High Court Data Rahe": Rightly, rationally, effectively, judiciously, more-than-timely, pointedly, assuredly, clearly, the High Court in Nainital has ordered all concerned authorities --- many of them obviously never expected to get such a clear Nainital High Court order so that they would continue to be in their own freewheeling money-making trips paying no heed to any higher authorities leave aside saving the water bodies, rivers, ponds, artificial water fronts, environment-protection, pollution, vitiating the atmosphere with sheer toxic materials, et al. The Honourable Nainital High Court indeed surprising / stunning just too many took the decision of strongly dealing with the entire atmosphere-killing various kinds of illegal encroachments openly involved in mass-scale polluting the rivers, water bodies etc in Nainital that today resembles an entity sans almost no water and that is so only because of mass scale no-holds-barred random unchecked encroachments comprising shops etc peddling all kinds of wards, most of which are straightaway anti-environment, pro-pollution, pro-toxic atmosphere with its intensity beyond control, consistently prone to series of health hazards, even, macabre consequences but no check of any kind on that just because the encroachments are said to be "mighty powerful" beyond "all checks". The Nainital High Court has disproved, termed repudiated them absolutely wrong and immediately be under the law of the land. Simultaneously, the concerned officials responsible for checking or removing them have been openly ordered to fulfil their tasks to the fullest so that the rivers, water bodies etc are rightaway restored back to their original state as they were when they came in to very existence. Its obviously now needs to be observed how quickly, how effectively, the High Court order is abide by in toto. ...Rightly, Nainital High Court Authors.