Remove "Nitigat Baadhayen", Do Development

Rightaway, Remove "Nitigat Baadhayen" (Policy Obstacles), Do A-to-Z All Round, All Level Development all throughout the country at the soonest.

The sooner that happens, the all round, all level 24×7 complete progress, satisfaction will automatically be visible amid the masses of all hues in the country.

((Nitigat Baadhaayen or policy obstacles is being now assuredly considered as a convenient ploy to skip all kinds of developments, pocket the funds meant for them on some pretext or the other and keep the masses all round deprived for years together)).

Development here is fundamentally, essentially related to all types from making, say, Qutab Minar, Char Minar to connecting all natural water resources in India to reach at a common source of water for the entire country to, say, making cheaply priced multi storeyed residential buildings for all citizens of all hues sans all obstacles that now are only a tick away but for the "nitigat baadhaayen" (policy obstacles).

Putting it rightly, "nitigat baadhaayen" are, if all, not only out of time, irrelevant today but are fully out of time.

Specially today, when, all round development at all levels are the only immediate, long term solutions to all problems --- each of them in mammoth proportion thus, seemingly, unsolvable --- in India.

And, they need to be done away with, right away, as more than the majority of the country's people's consensus is so thus.

The latter rightaway want all round development to be on top of all immediate, long term agenda, Nitigat Badhaiya or not.

Do away with all the Nitigat Baadhaayen right away as the only consensus is for all round immediate development of the whole country in its all levels.

The people of the country rightaway want all round development in all sectors, all level employment for the masses of the country, their fundamental comforts, their basic all round satisfaction.

And much more as time goes by.

This is possible only when Nitigat Baadhaayen are done away with as most of them over the decades have turned out to be time-wasting tactics to indirectly reach benefits to the few privileged in the country.

Others in the country continue to be as deprived as now, thanks to "Nitigat Baadhaayen".

There are numerous more such "fundamental basic facilities" that better be given to the people of the country at the soonest. Once that done, the people of all hues in the country will be "fundamentally comfortable sans basic complaints of being deprived unlike now".

Currently, at least seven-eighth of the peoples of this country are always complaining of denial of all types of fundamental basic facilities to them.

But the Government is helpless in most cases, as unearthed by the Niti Aayog. It wants all facilities available to all peoples of the country at any given point of time.

But that becomes not possible due to a variety of bureaucracy-prone reasons, 99.9% of which are otherwise disposable outright.

In the name of "nitigat badhayen thus nitigat faisla," many, many works for the people are not done in India thus piling up with every passing year...it is nothing but white elephant, so to say, and, well conceived, well executed ploy to keep the people of the country denied.

In return, simply gobble the funds kept for them, their welfare.

When all's single aim is to reach at all round of, all level, all kinds of most up to date developments of all kinds to all peoples in the country, come what may, why then escape from it? Only to save the funds meant for them, gobble the money for self benefits?!?

From the Niti Aayog's multiple interactions day before yesterday, it became more than clear that the masses of all hues in the country want immediate all round, all level developments of all hues all throughout the country from urban to remote village levels.

If that not done rightaway, there will be a clear no-holds-barred revolt amid the masses.

It will be then difficult to check them.

The country's law and order will go berserk. Checking that will be truly difficult. The scenario then will be truly chaotic.

Why see such unhindered chaos?

Instead, do development of all types as far as possible and even beyond keeping all peoples of the country satisfied.

This way, not only the 'redundant' "Nitigat Baadhaayen" will be instantly past but truly helpful for the country's continuous all round progresses of all kinds without any hiccup of any kind whatsoever.