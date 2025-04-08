Reform Country's Agriculture

(Right Away) Reform, Refurbish, Reconstitute, Reorganise, Resusciate the Country's "now anachrnous, incongruous" Agriculture That No More Is Relevant Herein Due To Many Pressing Factors Which The Agriculture-Related Persona Are Straightaway Refusing To Abide By Due To Many "Imaginative Factors" That Are Simply Far From Reality Per Se Or To Put Bluntly, the agriculture here is far, far away from that required in 2025 unlike even in say, in the years so far. Today's masses in the country no more are simply interested in using the conventional agricultural produce for solving their chronic, run-of-the-mill appetite with the help of the conventional agricultural produce by the dogmatic, pedagogue, obstinate farmers who continue to remain inveterate adamant with their farming that in reality has no utility today with today's mass eaters. They simply refrain from the country's centuries old foods as they have merrily, spontaneously transferred in to "today's global foods whose very raw materials are regularly imported as they are out of bound of this country's farmers who continue to be stickers of anachronous, incongruous agricultural methods, plus, their "infructuous produce" that are of no worthy / significant relevance or use today rather since the early 1990s as the masses of all hues transferred to different food items that have strong resemblance with the western, south-eastern etc food habits that are totally different from those of this country's. Thus the farmers are "hapless, hopeless, humbug, humdrum...finding themselves no more in circulation. And that is natural as this country is now no more agriculture based rather it is "industrial" to be "beyond, say, USA, of all". In view of this stark reality, it is only natural that the centuries old agricultural methods of this country not only are "useless" but of "no consequences" at all. The people of the country do not want it...What then? Naturally then, a "newness" needs to be found out right away to "console" the farmers who now are only too dull, insipid, crestfallen for obvious reasons cited above. That's why, reform the country's agriculture.