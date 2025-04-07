Rahul, Rashtriya To The Core; Inimitable Laloo, Rashtriyata + Bihari to the core. Both Indians but both's inherent --- ? --- differences are clear for all and sundry to clearly assess, judge, infer, even, conclude. One hint: Both are "unlucky" thus both are not yet Pradhan Mantri; both are infested with ongoing cases against them; both are rationally brash as per requirement; both are reluctant more than requirement and at the same time, more than submissive giving rise to many "juicy, tantalising, titillating, tickling misgivings"; both are "made for each other 24x7, how so is beyond all apprehension even that of Laloo's forceful, determined, assured, confused but not at all jinxed sons Tej Pratap, Tejaswi"; that Laloo and Rahul are freewheeling no-holds-barred "chums" made for each other is truly seeing is believing as random survey wise, there is nothing in common between them except, both are "sure PM aspirants per se not a bit extra than that, matter-of-factly assure their kith and kin spontaneously amid "surety for sure". And that makes them laugh "naturally" as seen in the photo along side. Say many or quip many naturally: "Rahul, Rashtriya; Laloo, Rashtriyata + Bihari".