Pursue Job-Linked Education

To end "no job", start, pursue only job related education-cum-practical training. Right-away, start pursuing only job-linked education discarding no-job-reaching pages after pages of theoretical education in numerous subjects, 99.9999% of which are redundant, frivolous, anachronous, incongruous, to say the least. Straightaway, curtly put, these present pursued education is not helping the students get jobs in their latter years as jobs are scarcer day after day in the scenario of spartan job-entailing enterprises due to newest technologies that do not need "countless" employees as a single instrument at the stroke of some buttons does the work of tens of hundred-odd employees or even more. This way, those many people are bereft of jobs. But if they are at ease with today's crisp, easy technologies, tools, paraphernalia, instead of being involved with volumes after volumes of books comprising no-goal-of-getting-jobs-reaching theories, right from the beginning, they are bound to get disillusioned, frustrated like in numerous cases now. Instead, they better start their own set-up, start earning right from the word 'go', and, not 'hunt' for jobs. When they involve themselves in their own enterprises, howsoever small they be initially, they start earning, expand, spread, elongate...Then they simply could not care less for a job. Its they then provide jobs, this spreads, more and more entities then get in to this "razzmatazz" and be on their own.

They realise, there is indeed not many jobs as there are hardly any of those established job-giving establishments of yesterday years...They have either dried or are fast drying up due to paucity of businesses thus, 'no new job'. Fall out of Open Economy, Liberalisation, All Bound-Free Economies Unabatedly Pervading At Every Level 24×7×365 thus, no protection of any kind. No care, no conditions, no welfare, no assurances of any kind of the years gone by. Now, thus, look after yourself, don't bother any one to solve your living-puzzle, existence-predicament, maintenance-jigsaw puzzle, et al. Its truly a new encounter for the masses of the country compared to their earlier generational experiences of jobs taking care of all up to their retirements or even death. Not at all so now any way. Fend for yourself, the best way you can...Indeed a new encounter here. Bharat that is India has never witnessed this "self-serving ventures ever". But now it has come to stay here.

The citizens of all hues thus must buckle up their shoes at the earliest, begin becoming entrepreneurs in their own right after studying its basics in schools itself. Then while staying in schools itself, start indulging in basic "business ventures of their own albeit, in small ways". They will Excel then itself as they will be constantly made aware that this is what they will have to do un to their end. No jobs, thus, no conventional protection, hence, element of so-called risk all the time dangling...But, sooner than later, most citizens of all hues will be forced to be used with it and be at ease with it what with, again, no jobs, thus, fend for yourself. In view of this, right from school nursery itself, kids be prepared with the mantra of "look after yourself, fend for yourself, none to take care of you as long as you live". Along side, do not waste time on education. Instead, opt for 'earn money-related options', acquire the required training, start earning to fend for yourself, your good. Thus, in this perspective, seriously pursue job-linked education to "earn and earn dough the best way one can right from primary years itself". That way, as years go by, the pursuers are bound to prosper, brighten, self sufficient, self-empowered, independent, non-dependent. Accomplishing that will entail all to be 100% self-dependent, not hinging on any one else. That's the uppermost advantage of "pursue job-linked education", the call of the day. Its for all, by all, of all, pointedly put. No exception in this, surely.