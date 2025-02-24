Paparazzi In Vogue

All Including Under Cover Scandals Exposing Paparazzi In Stupendously Teeming Vogue Currently All Throughout The Country's Political Paragons Personally Personified, Actually Not RPT Not Yet Fully Known To Most Of The Persona In The Normal Sense. Even Amid The Run-Of-Mill Politicians, Majority Of Them Are Unaware Of Very Paparazzi Itself What To Talk Of Its Insidious Spreading In The Whole Country Thereby Posing Constant Personal Security Threat To 99.9% Politicians Of All Hues Without Any Counter Risk Whatsoever Though The Reverse To It Should Be In Place, Strictly Put. But the politicians are not even aware that they are constantly on the "invisible lens" of the paparazzo who is or are constantly tracing them, tracking them, clicking them, developing their clicked results according to their "select" choices to make final prints / films / pictures, of course, far different from what they click. Once their final clicks in today's media forms, it is either heaven for the "clicked hero --- i.e. the he politician --- or heroine --- i.e. the she politician" or sheer hell for the "clicked hero or heroine". Further, more the splash of the politicians in most "awkward", "gauche", "scandalous", "unbelievable" poses, more the multi monies in cash for the clickers. They become parvenus instantly. Their stocks instantly go sky high from all sides. Their worthiness is repeatedly used / utilised / denigrate / defame / scandalise the politicians. Most of them of course remain oblivious to it till they are gratuitously ruthlessly subjected to straight blackmailing, threatening, bullying, etc so that they become nullified for all times to come...To remain safe from such blackmailing / doling out mega lakhs, they are required to counter-threat them which they can not due to lack of courage plus fear of being scandalised, defamed, dislocated, dysfunctioned for ever thus end of their political careers for all times to come. To avert this, they pay the dough as openly demanded by the paparazzo or Paparazzi. Here it must be said that as per reliable sources, there are a number of cases wherein, the politicians are forced to pay repeatedly being black mailed repeatedly even after they pay the paparazzi once. The latter in many cases resort to numerous cases keeping the politicians under their toes. The latter too helplessly surrender to the paparazzo repeatedly. This way, it is only natural to say that the paparazzi / paparazzo are in literal vogue these days all throughout the country without any slightest humbug. Numerous politicians are under their pressure, unflinchingly commit sources of all hues. But they are unable to talk about them with any one out of shame, out of apprehensive of massive negative fall outs about them amid the people of all hues, adversities for them, adverse consequences for them, may be end of their political careers which they do not want at present as they prefer natural "demise" not forced ouster from politics. But they think, they are helpless, hapless currently in the grip of paparazzo who are hellbent on destroying them if they do not spontaneously comply with their command of eking out with their prices asked from them right away. A real dichotomy for them. Further, they think, they should keep it secret to avoid their "illegal desperados" become public to avoid negative publicities thus, ouster from public eyes. Its an inscrutable dichotomy for them likened to true horns of dilemma from which they are unable to wriggle out without any slur as they are currently facing. A weird duplicasy for them. On the other hand, the paparazzo are fully aware of the politicians being in serious cross roads thus, the paparazzo maintain their intense pressure, and, they win also. But will this trend be allowed to continue? Should not there be any 100% consolidated method to check paparazzo!