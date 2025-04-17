Only OBCs On Congress-Stage Roping In 70% Population

Only OBCs {Other Backward Castes, Backwards, SCs, STs, EBCs (Extreme Backward Castes), Marginalised, Minorities, And The Like} on "historic" --- its so because 61 years after in Gujarat, a Congress Adhiveshan has been held in Gujarat; meanwhile, the Congress is out in winds in that state being not in circulation at all --- Indian National Congress Adhiveshan stage in Gujarat roping in its favour more than 70% population comprising the OBCs thereby stunning majority many not only in Gujarat but all throughout the country.

The impact of the Congress openly according extremely overt relevance / importance to the OBCs of all hues is so incessant, jam-packed, far reaching all throughout the country that even in "far, far-off North-East states up to Sikkim, the populace there are openly rejoicing the Congress' reincarnation + incarnation of overtly positively cajoling, coaxing the OBCs who in the last five decades or so we're totally neglected by the Congress the reason of which led them to fend for other parties "like the BJP for instance as now". Its another matter that they are not at all inwardly aligned with that but for "natural reasons" beyond their control, they have opted for the BJP etc, unabashedly confess they.

The same with other OBCs as well. They too are fundamentally supporters of the Congress but due to its gross negligence of them in the recent years, say since the 1990s, they distanced from the Congress and opted for various other parties in none of them, of course, they have been comfortable, accomodative at all because those parties proved to be novice, naive as well.

The Congress' --- sheer profuse thanks to Rahul Gandhi --- open embrace of the OBCs all over again has not only buoyed all OBCs all through the country but has infused in them a new enthusiasm of "earnestly looking towards an all round bright future for themselves, reminiscent of the years in the past when they were held in high esteem by the Congress without any ado, fuss, farce of any kind whatsoever". After Congress, they have been wayward, in utter confusion, as now.

But now, they are back in "glow", thanks to Rahul Gandhi, his open / official rationale / support / concern / botheration for them. He openly said that the OBCs composed of much more than majority of the country's population. They thus immediately require adequate representation in all forms of government / non-government entities adequate reservations / representations so that they are not slighted, neglected. Further, the reservation for all OBCs, unlike now, should be rationally distributed among all OBCs according to their respective population figures. This to be done to avert all kinds of today's (mal)practices of laying stress / emphasis only on select favourite OBCs conveniently leaving out the rest OBCs in the hapless lurch. Incidentally, the "rest OBCs" are more than 99.9% amid the OBCs. They continue to be the way they are: "useless".

Further, the reservations rationally should be according to the percentage of each community of the OBCs and not, at random for select few OBCs denying the required-to-be-fulfilled rights to all other OBCs.

