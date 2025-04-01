Of What Use Civil Supplies Even Today

Truly, frankly speaking, of what true use civil supplies even today here when the country in itself is being widely claimed to be all round self sufficient in all levels? A very relevant question that is presently being fiercely debated amid in all circles of thoughtfulness. Various wings of the governmnent currently are fierce;y debating amid their deartments about the justification of still continuing civil supplies which is nothing but being seen as only free freebies to keep the mouths of the denizens shut on the ineffectiveness of the government working in relevant areas. Then there is obviously a lot of tom-toming about stopping the freeness from the government which of course the the latter itself is not at all enthusiasric about. They want the free freebies to continue relentlessly, unabatedly. This way, they are sure that the people by and large will stop being self promoting, self efforting, self exerting relating to efforting making it on their own so much so that they are able to say a categorical no to the government's largesse to silence their grouses. This way, the genuine issues relating to the masses' sufferings are sidelined, the masses are made to look the other way round. They are digressed from main issues that continue to disturb them, feel so many unabatedly, unflinchingly.

However, there are still many, many in the society who go whole hog ensuring there is no need to promote civil supplies because civil supplies in a way or the other make the people by and large lethargic being habituated with all that are free without any efforts of any kind. And that in a way or the other make the crowds only lethargic, and nothing more. To avoid this, civil supplies of all sorts need to be done away with. Let the people be self sufficient on ntheir own with full confidence.