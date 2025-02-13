India does not have service missions in 42 nations. Not acceptable this...Service Missions to open in these nations...Newest International India...Ardently, inherently craved since long many years in many unified, diverse, controversial, even, gauche quarters / circles / groups in India about this country to be compellingly "international" with all its unique, first-time-in-world "qualities", "possessions", "camaraderie spirit", "gregariousness", "non-misogynist"...To put more succinctly, if India had become "international", say, 40 years back, by now, India would be on top of the world overtaking of all, say, the very USA which in so many accounts is still far behind India even now. What's more? The USA on these accounts is actually / veritably constantly dependent on India for supply of these accounts to them 24×7. And after getting them, the USA is able to replenish those goods' absence, totally surrendered to India. This then is India's "real prowess". Imagine, if India had spread its wings the same way 7-8 decades back itself, surely, today, India / Bharat would be easily right up on all being at the crescendo of all. Nevertheless, say they, it's never too late...How true it is now with India that now is speedily catapulting itself as a top crest international entity that is for all, by all, of all with the aim to be on top of all countries with 100% international mega touch in it in its all seen, unseen, direct, famous, amorous, by-the-way "rational" spheres of all hues. Surely, a single solid example provided here is adequately enough to evince how fast India is becoming international India overtaking already fully established power-countries. India now is all set to establish itself as Newest International India, 100% run-of-the-mill 24×7×365 time frame year after year after year...No more stoppage to that or any brake on that under any pretext, reason or motive.

The New India has fully done away with everything incongruous, anachronous, fossil in India that if all stumped all progresses of the country putting him back on unmentioned allegations of India being misogynist, loner, lonesome thus let it be alone. But that is a past now. The latest is with 100% assuredness, India now not only being affirmative in the whole world but is also fully assertive, assured, amorous, affirmative, ascertained, affinitive...At the time of writing this Editorial, example of India's assertive internationalisation / international participation: India to open diplomatic missions in 22 countries, a unique "voyage", "transcendental reality", "long awaited venture to be a reality to tremendously enhance India's international status by manifold, Multifold", see almost all in the whole globe. Before those countries' names listed here, it must be confessed here that it is indeed a mystery why these 42 countries have been out of India's diplomatic orbit. Nonetheless, those countries are: Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Bolivia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Burkha Faso, Burundi, Cabo Ver de, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Costa Rica, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Estonia, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Grenada, Guinea, Bissau, Haiti, Honduras, Kiribati, Latvia, Lesotho, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Marshal Islands, Mavritania, Micronesia, Monaco, Montenegro Nauru, Paraguay, Republic of Moldova, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Sandeep Marino, Sao Tome and Duncipe, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Somalia, Swaziland, The HolySee, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tonga, Tovalu, Uruguay and Vanuatu. Relevantly, all these countries are covered by concurrent accreditation. Great initiative by India to start service missions in these countries --- all of them internationally mighty strategic especially for India that is Bharat --- with an unanswered vital question: How come these countries were untouched by India, how come India never realised their strategic importance, relevance. Nonetheless, better late than never. Thus, in its bid to be Newest {strong, mammoth} International India, it is multi-lateral with all.