Immediate need to Mull Sanatan, Sanatani, all directly, indirectly, obliquely connected (twisted) verbal jargon, their misrepresentations, misinterpretations plus, need to prevent related dire, immediate need to mull Sanatan the way "Sanatan, Sanatani, related terms, jargon" are being freely, casually, run-of-the-mill-way freely used frequently, it's more than "excessive high time" to ponder on whether to be so "casual" about hither-thither, as-is-where-is basis usage of Sanatan and Sanatani. Because, Sanatan, Sanatani, both are inherently linked to the Hindus in a way or the other, directly or indirectly, tacitly or explicitly or congenially or by-the-way. In view of these factors, Sanatan or Sanatani are sacrosanct, not at all flimsy, casual, flippant or flimsy. On the contrary, Sanatan and Sanatani are timeless, ageless, not-at-all-bourgeois, aristocratic, surely not, partisan, communal, narrow, flippant, flimsy, or, dogma(tic) or pedagogue at all. Mega thousands of years have gone by --- may be, even more --- Sanatan, Sanatani are still viewed as utmost respectable with self-assured all round reverence with not even an iota of scepticism in that. As that is a universal reality to the core, it is only natural that Sanatan, Sanatani be propped, promoted, patronised, even, promulgated, percolated insidiously so that there is no iota of doubt in its acceptance by all kinds of masses en masse.

Thus, need to mull Sanatan, Sanatani. The more Sanatan is spread all throughout the world at the earliest, the more peaceful co-existence will it tantamount to as Sanatan inherently propagates Universal Brotherhood, Universal Co-Existence, Universal Oneness amid all and there is no sundry in that. It is thus just about time perhaps to take the Allahabad Mahakumbh as "pick up point" to publicise Sanatan, its all kinds of needs today amid the very civilisation so that the later accept the principles, ideals, essence, practices of Sanatan, Sanatani and transform themselves toward bearing equanimity, patience, tolerance, true conscious-awakening, and, so on to achieve "all round fulfilment" unlike, of course, now. It here should be bore in mind that there is nothing partisan, communal, sectarian, narrow in it all. Sanatan-practice is correct way of living life to utmost fulfilment which otherwise are far too far fetched, try as much as one may like. That's because it is illusory but when constantly pursued with 100% seriousness, discipline, pursuance, it is reachable if not achievable. ...That's where "mull Sanatan, Sanatani come in".