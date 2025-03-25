National Consensus Must...Why?!?

National Consensus Per Se Must In A Vast, Acutely Diverse, Yet, World's Largest Democracy Comprising The World's 2nd Largest Populace Or So For "Peaceful Co-Existence All 24 Hours" Without Any Slur, Objection, Difference, Friction, Suspicion, Squabbles, Fisticuff, Bullying, Scepticism, Arm Twisting Et Al Thereby Fully Justifying Democracy Truly For Each And Every Citizen Of The Country That Is Truly Democracy-Dipped Forever With No Slightest Doubt Of Any Kind Whatsoever. Once this is in full-fledged continuous practice, consciously / unconsciously / semi-consciously, there is bound to be no dissimilarity, no differences, no adversity, no gauche, no hatred, no jealousy, no finger-pointing, no anomaly, no enmity, no weird phenomena of any kind, no paradox, no unholy, no awkward, no uncanny, no dissimilarity of any kind but yet, each easily, conveniently maintaining his / her space without any slightest ado / fuss / farce / dichotomy / contradiction / contravention / objection of any kind and at the same time sticking by "consensus" 24x7 all the time whatsoever. All this most easily possible only when National Consensus all pervasive in the country with no question asked and that again easily will be in automatic natural procedure when the country in all national issues diligently practise One Bharat, One Convention; One Bharat, One Law; One Bharat, One Rule/s For All; One Bharat, One National Culture; One Bharat, One Preference; One Bharat, One FallOut; One Bharat, One Opinion; One Bharat, One Observation; One Bharat, One Practice; One Bharat, One Convention...No alternative to such strictly implemented rules and regulations in the country. Only when these are strictly in practice without any kind of exception or abeyance or absence or excuse of any kind, will India be not only truly national --- need for which is most acute and necessary now --- but consensus prone as well standing up to the true sense of democracy in the real sense of the term truly, justifiably. Presently, democracy here is "present" but its worthiness, usefulness, relevance, significance, the meaning itself are yet to be correctly understood by the masses and duly practised here all the time so that democracy clearly looks insidious and spread amid all with no bondage of any kind whatsoever, come what may. Once this practice steps in lock, stock and barrel, none here will be misguided, they being fully conscious of their blow-by-blow rights, needs, their duly deserving needs stretching up to their quantities, qualities even, unlike now. Once that by rule takes place, naturally, there will not be any dissimilarity of any kind, no gauche occurence, no no-consensus, no opinion-difference, no friction of any kind thus, consensus, hence, oneness with natural agreement, all unlike now when there is constant disagreement --- from semblance of it to mild to severe reaching up to no agreement --- amid the people whose temperaments are beyond control, so to say. Under such circumstances, it is only natural that consensus does not work but chasm remains aplenty thus, constant friction remains. Thus, a multiple, multifarious divided society remains thereby a constant apprehension of balkanisation of many diverse kinds lingering on which is not at all in benefit for a vast, acutely diverse country like India that is otherwise required to be always stable, decent, normal, patient, ongoing, dutiful. That's why National Consensus Must here all the time obviously for stability, sustenance.