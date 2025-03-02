More Than High Time To Make Jal Shakti Ministry Fully Accountable

Indeed, it is mega more than immense high time to make crucial, vital, top priority Jal Shakti Ministry fully officially accountable to the people of the country directly relating to how come the entire populace of the country is still deprived of 24×7×365 water + clean water that is absolutely befitting for drinking purposes any time in 24 hours. Why should it not be that 'have a glass of water from the free flowing sarkari tap any time of the 24 hours and it is as perfect as 100% pollution, germ, infection, dirt, poison, contamination free'. Why dole out lakhs and lakhs to the multi-scrupulous so-called water-purification makers who are out to mint money by showing / comparing / likening clean water via those "toys" (machines) vis-a-vis cheeks of "glamour dolls"...getting the hang of what is being meant really...Instead, why can't there be 24-hour clean 100% potable water supply in "sarkari nal"?!? No answer. Not even from Jal Shakti Ministry. The answer obviously / naturally lies in clear negligence / deliberate ignorance / carelessness / lackadaisical approach towards the people of all hues howsoever important or relevant they be in the societies as such. They being what they are, they're all dependent on fundamental drinking water because water is one one of the most essential ingredients of life's continuation. No water, No life. It is thus most fundamental duties / task / motivation of the "water suppliers" to give water without fail to every citizen of the country that too, all throughout the day. No laxity in that in any way. This should be uppermost adage to be followed by all official water suppliers. If any negligence in that, they be summarily be chucked off their tasks and dismissed right away. Only after some of these take place in regularity will automatically egg on the authorities to be 100 per cent regular in 24x7 clean water supply with no qualms whatsoever. Once that takes place regularly without fail, any kind of shortage of water will not be there at all, with that, all water-related complaints, grievances, grumbling, grunting will vanish. Lives will be watery meaning smooth sans any hassle of any kind whatsoever. To enable all these happen in reality, it is thus more than high time to make Jal Shakti More Than Fully Accountable.