Meitei, Kuki On One Table, Thanks To Centre

Meitei, Kuki On One Table Finally, Thanks To Centre, Its Home Ministry, Its All Spheres Of Administration, Its 100% Seriousness Of Making Manipur "1" Again By succinctly, intrinsically cajoling, coaxing, engaging, explaining, et al to them that they all belongs to Manipur, the very state belongs to them lest they think themselves to be outsiders and always engage themselves in free-for-all killings, arson, loot, rape, shooting, stabbing, theft, stealing, violent fisticuff, broad daylight murders, anti-India sloganeering et al that if all are straightaway anti-India and just nothing else. Hence, all of them responsible for all those "anti-India" broad daylight, in-the-heat-of-the-night illegal movements", are anti-India with no question of any kind asked, come what may, and they will be simply hauled, incarcerated, confined "till their end". Such clear messages to both Kuki and Meitei did the trick and they now conveniently for their own safety sake to remain free of "torturous incarceration" have gone in for mellowed status, face-to-face meeting with each other to arrive at a mutually acceptable, amicable solution so that never again there will be any confrontation, fisticuff, killing, shooting, violence, quarrel of all kinds between them. The Centre after facing a lot of irrefutable flak of remaining silent on the repeated unstoppable Manipur-violence of varied diabolic kind is now all serious --- it was always so earlier also, unanimously opine almost all --- to put a permanent halt to Manipur upheavals between Meitei and Kuki. That happens means, entire North-East and their around will be peaceful, violence-free. The Kuki, Meitei will be in check, see all.