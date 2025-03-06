Make Trains Accident Free

Make Trains Absolutely Accident Free so that the masses of all hues are absolutely free from all kinds of apprehensions of all kinds of accidents, disasters and freely ride in to the trains as always unlike now, when many persona are terribly petrified with macabre accidents of trains any moment any where in the country without slightest pre-indication before. Before proceeding further, let this be made clear that whether 100% accident free trains are practically possible at all or not? A mega million dollar question the specific answers to which perhaps are not at all 100% foolproof being interspersed with numerous ifs and buts, -Ve probabilities, sure uncertainties, lackadaisical approaches, irresponsible attitude in plethora, no attachment with country's properties that in a democracy like ours actually are owned by the very people who in other words are all owners, of course of railways as well, thus responsible for their remaining alright, intact, usable, brake-free.To put succinctly, the national spirit, national belonging, national ownership, national responsibility, national concern and the like abysmally lacking in the people of the country results in the railways remaining oblivious to their on-field responsibilities and that tantamounts to rampant accidents that too of most weird types which surprise the world making them seriously wonder how come hugely tom-toming Indian Railways are frequently fraught with accidents when the everything is computerised in administration of the railways. Under that system, all administrative mechanisms naturally are computerised thus, surely accident free. There just can not be any thing slackening in its mechanism. Despite that, when on average, one train mishap a day is happening, it is obvious that it all are man made. So such "culprits" should be apprehended red-handed and duly punished. Along with that, the railways officials colluding with them be directly not only punished but waylaid. Only when such measures are afequately taken as immediate practice, such "daily" train accidents will considerably reduced not eliminate altogether, to put correctly. But, considerable reduction in train accidents itself will lead to a major boost to the Indian Railways unlike now when it is steadily sagging day by day and justifiably so. Under the circumstances, to 'boost' railways to its fundamental normalcy and uniformity, a "serious correction" in the railways as also amid its patrons, the rail passengers + the people of all hues is immediately called for to realise "Make Trains Accident Free" in 100% reality.