Law Ministry OKs, What Now?

Law Ministry OKs "One Nation, One Election", What Now? Approve it, Endorse it, Apply it, Implement it, in total letter and spirit and in reality. According to the Law Ministry, correctly, holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, state legislatures are not flouting the federal structure of the country in any way. Rightly so when this factor is taken in to account: Till 1968, 1969, elections in the country used to be held simultaneously for the Lok Sabha and assemblies. (No harm to the federal structure of the country was ever done then, so?). It was disrupted in 1968 and 1969 when dissolution of premature assemblies took place before their official due. It is then that the chain, cycle of synchronised Lok Sabha, assembly elections were disrupted, steadily, the practice of simultaneous polls was disrupted rather snapped. This was not restored thereafter. The reason for this is best known to the powers that be then. Coming back to now, now that determination is back to go back to the days of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, legislative assemblies as in the 1950s, 1060s till 1968, why not so. Since the spirit of Constitution or Federal structure of the country were not harmed then, how come the situation could be different now? Perhaps for a solution to such an imbroglio, a committed has been formed that will give its ruling / opinion / decision on the matter taking in to account of the Central Law ministry's report submitted to it. What, thus, now?!?