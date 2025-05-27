Kanimozhi Speaks Fluent Hindi With Even, Sanskrit Tang

DMK MP from Hindi-rejecting DMK, Tamil Nadu, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi speaks fluent Hindi with her Hindi belt's MP colleagues thereby fully stunning them.

That's not all. She even cleared about her knowledge of many Hindi intellectuals' names, well-known all through the Hindi world.

Before she "exposed" herself in Hindi, sections of MP colleagues of hers thought she was unexposed to Hindi.

But it was not to be so.

Being from DMK, Tamil Nadu, she is thought out to be strictly anti-Hindi.

This common apprehension, opinion among her MP colleagues.

But that is not so at all.

Firebrand DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi Speaks With Her Fellow MP-Colleagues In Fluent Hindi Intermittently Sprinkled With Even Sanskrit Tang Comprising Sanskrit Words, Phrases, Slokas.

{Kanimozhi is firebrand daughter of late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam --- now ruling party in Tamil Nadu, has been so since many, many decades --- or DMK founder late Muthuvel Karunanidhi --- his son Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is now the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister plus DMK President; Karunanidhi was known all throughout the world as being 100% anti-Hindi; he never ever allowed Hindi enter Tamil Nadu; his son Stalin now whole heartedly carries on with that legacy presently.

That's not all.

His son Udayanidhi Stalin, a household name statewide --- even hamlet wide in the whole state --- because of his 100% successful filmy image + DMK youth wing chief, is strictly anti-Hindi}.

The most unexpected Hindi speaker without any slightest inkling of any doubt fully zapped, stunned, surprised her MP-Colleagues Prem Chand Gupta of RJD, BJP's Brijesh Chowta, AAP's Ashok Kumar Mittal, and, former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

They are one of seven groups comprising MPs from various political parties to represent our government's stance of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Plus brief the representatives of those countries on the need for Operation Sindoor. Also, they reaffirm India's unwavering stand against terrorism.

They have completed their Russia tour. Now they are on to Slovenia to be followed by Greece, Latvia, Spain.

All that wow, superlative surely...But Kanimozhi's fluent Hindi parlance, expressions, conversations truly are said to be even more appreciable...

She is the Sister of DMK Supremo, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, pronounced anti-Hindi.