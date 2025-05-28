Kamal Haasan To-Be-New-MP...Pleasing already many in varied MP-circles in Parliament, even now a widely accepted screen matinee idol "Ek Duje Ke Liye", "Saagar", etc, etc famed Kamal Haasan is being eagerly waited by almost all MPs to be their newest, illustrious colleague.

He will be MP in the House of Elders, Rajya Sabha. From Tamil Nadu.

He will be supported by the Tamil Nadu-ruling DMK, the Indian National Congress etc.

Even the DMK-opposing All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham or AIADMK, its partner, the BJP etc are also in favour of Kamal Haasan.

They are supporting him because he is a Tamilian, two, he is an all India personality being known via silver screen for decades this, he is a household name all throughout the country.

Not long ago, Kamal Haasan had started his own political party in the lines of his internationally famous screen predecessors MGR, Shivaji Ganeshan, Gemini Ganeshan, Cho Ramaswamy etc but he abysmally failed due to varieties of amusing reasons.

Now he is "near-successful" with his new ongoing political party Makkal Needhi Maiyam.

It is however yet to be ascertained what ploys he actually deployed to win winds in his favour so much so that the national political parties of acute diverse nature are all set to see him as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Nonetheless, the MPs of the Rajya Sabha by and large are keenly waiting to welcome him as their "esteemed new colleague". ...Kamal Haasan, to-be-new-MP.