India's Maritime Security, Finally, Fully Discarding All Adversaries Including India's Neighbours Who For Long Many Years Succeeded In Keeping India's Waters of Indian Ocean, The Seas Around India And Beyond "At India's Never Reaching Access Though Right wise, It Is India Who has been, is, will be "owner" of these gigantic water-bodies come what may though in reality, the situation should be diametrically opposite to the prevailing scenario that to put simply / diplomatically, is sheer bewildering for the whole world since many, many past decades. But it is not at all so now, factually, from now on, India's Desperately Needed Maritime Security is inherently, intrinsically, indomitably, invincingly not only here in the global water bodies but the world around accepts that India has finally put its stamp of "singular, permanent ownership" on all these water bodies that are for India, by India, of India and they be used by others after due approval of / permission from India, "the owners of these giant, almost-infinite water bodies". Believe it or not, already, there are "infinite" adulations aplenty for India, its gumption, its exhilaration, its boisterousness no-holds-barred. Almost all countries in the world including the USA --- it is well-known for hardly ever undulately praising any country unless it evokes its own "rational interests". In case of India, in matters of its undoubtedly reiterating its authority, ownership on the seas.and oceans around it, the USA is fully with India's stand saying / wondering why India abstained from taking such an official stand before. Had it done so, say, about five-six decades back, by now, India surely would have overtaken numerous of today's so-called forward countries like China, Japan, etc and given a serious jolt to, of all, the USA itself. Nonetheless, its better late than never, fully applicable to India. And India is stretching itself fully in that path, assiduously assess all indomitably. Thanks to the USA, its aligned countries like Fiji etc, they are fully with India, its "ocean-superiority". In other words, assuredly observe many world renowned specialists, in the very coming days, India will surely cut a specific niche for itself in the field of specific, widely-cared-for super Powers vis-a-vis water-Super Powers, wide indications of that are already said to be under way.