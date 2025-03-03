India with 75 states? Yup...Gotta believe it lest repent later on lack of knowledge the moment any time it becomes a stark reality, Mind You, Loud and Clear...28 states of Bharat now will be made 75 states or may be li'l more for "aptly suit-all in truest senses of for all, by all, of all" administrative convenience, all round ease for the citizens of the country, to put pointedly, accurately. There are strong assured rumblings in the high echelons of the corridors of powers that in the ensuing days, after completion of all required official, administrative formalities including global requirements with required due recognitions, the pronouncement of India with 75 states will be made. Once in progress, a new India will be in global circulation, say know-alls.