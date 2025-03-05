India Should Lead BITs

Its just about right time for India to take lead in the whole world rather lead it to incorporate BITs or Bilateral Investment Treaties freely for smoother, easier, completely hassle free trades that could or would entail hassle free, hazard free trade per se for the benevolence all countries in the world without any ado of any kind whatsoever. To be believable, all throughout the world currently, almost all countries including top shot 'Super A' level countries want India with its natural abilities to "win them all and influence them all for everything benevolent for the whole world and its all round continuous benevolence" should be unanimously consented on taking the singular responsibility of zeroing in on BITs for all, by all, of all rightaway for smooth all round, all level all kinds of trade all throughout the world without any kind of fuss, farce, fracas, fructuous element of any kind whatsoever. Further, once the trade amid all countries is free flowing without any barrier of any kind whatsoever, it is but natural that the "bul- shi-" controversies of all kinds will automatically vanish, the countries will whole heartedly only resoundingly concentrate on trade to flourish more and more without doubt 24×7 all throughout all the time without fail because then, trade encompassing higher and higher revenues will be uppermost, rest all dismissed to sheer background may be forced to be effete even, to say the least. May be, all egomaniacal actions of all countries then will be effete even incongruous, surely, anachronous by all accounts. More importantly, relevantly, the countries in the world will present a mutually cohesive, covalent, coordinated look that will not only be pleasing but serving many purposes of peace thus, on to rapid trade of all sorts without any slightest qualms of any kind whatsoever affecting none and none for sure. The 2016 template is "inadequate" for meeting countries' requirement and that investment treaties should be kept separate from future free trade agreement. BITs within free trade agreementsas a (FTAs) often reduces them to "a negotiating card", compromising their fundamental purpose.

Issues related to BTT are so unique to the sovereign that BTT is thought should be negotiated as a standalone negotiation rather than make it as a part of a FTA agreement. India in this pragmatic scenario thus is an automatic leader in the whole world per se without any ado of any kind whatsoever. India, say all, negotiated FTAs with major economics, including the UK and EU, which favour comprehensive agreement encompassing both trade and investments deals simultaneously. Even developed economics are moving away from "old fashioned" BTTs that prioritise investor protection but "inadvertently" led to situations where sovereign space was "completely left open and loose", falling to inadequately protest national interest.

Hereon, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman's quote is relevant, vital, crucial:"I strongly believe moving forward the framework of investment treaties should capture national interests inrelation to regulatory powers, strengthened guidance for arbitrance in resolving disputes, keeping in mind nations' interests and circumstances as well".

It is thus amply clear from her statement hereon that India is all set to cut a specific niche for itself in the whole world in the coming times to lead BITs, for the entire world to do trade at extreme ease without any hassle, impediment of any kind.