India Scores In World-stirring Ramsar Sites...India,defying all odds, amazement, crucial Ramsar Sites {Ramsar Sites: A Ramsar site is a wetland site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, also known as "The Convention on Wetlands", an international environmental treaty signed on 2 February 1971 in Ramsar, Iran, under the auspices of UNESCO. It came into force on 21 December 1975, when it was ratified by a sufficient number of nations. It provides for national action and international cooperation regarding the conservation of wetlands, and wise sustainable use of their resources. Ramsar treaty participants meet regularly to identify and agree to protect "Wetlands of International Importance", especially those providing waterfowl habitat.

As of October 2024, there are 2,521 Ramsar sites around the world, protecting 257,317,367 hectares (635,845,060 acres), and 172 national governments are participating.} in India relentlessly, unobtrusively excel, soon to outnumber all...The practical magic of India continues to thrive: India that is Bharat continues to spring utter surprises defying all expectations, observations, assertions, apprehensions as in yesteryears like now in field of world-rage Ramsar Sites that In India not only excel, but is all set to outnumber all: Ramsar Sites in India surprising all and sundry in the whole world officially excel in all aspects defying all criticisms, finger pointing, adverse comments about India's ability, capability, worthiness to comply with Ramsar provisions. 89 full fledged Ramsar Sites are operative 24×7 in India: World famed Ramsar Sites excel, resoundingly, relentlessly excel, expand, exhilarate environment in India. At the time of writing this Editorial, in India, two more Ramsar Sites have been added:

wetland can be considered internationally important if any of the following nine criteria apply:[3]

Criterion 1: "it contains a representative, rare, or unique example of a natural or near-natural wetland type found within the appropriate biogeographic region."

Criterion 2: "it supports vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered species or threatened ecological communities."

Criterion 3: "it supports populations of plant and/or animal species important for maintaining the biological diversity of a particular biogeographic region."

Criterion 4: "it supports plant and/or animal species at a critical stage in their life cycles, or provides refuge during adverse conditions."

Criterion 5: "it regularly supports 20,000 or more waterbirds."

Criterion 6: "it regularly supports 1% of the individuals in a population of one species or subspecies of waterbird."

Criterion 7: "it supports a significant proportion of indigenous fish subspecies, species or families, life-history stages, species interactions and/or populations that are representative of wetland benefits and/or values and thereby contributes to global biological diversity."

Criterion 8: "it is an important source of food for fishes, spawning ground, nursery and/or migration path on which fish stocks, either within the wetland or elsewhere, depend."

Criterion 9: "it regularly supports 1% of the individuals in a population of one species or subspecies of wetland-dependent non-avian animal species."

The Ramsar Classification System for Wetland Type is a wetland classification developed within the Ramsar Convention intended as a means for fast identification of the main types of wetlands for the purposes of the Convention.

Marine/coastal wetlands[edit]

Saline water: Permanent: (A) Permanent shallow marine waters: Less than 6m deep at low tide; including sea bays and straits. Marine subtidal aquatic beds: Underwater vegetation; including kelp beds and sea grass beds, and tropical marine meadows.Coral reefs

Shores: Rocky marine shores

(E) Sand, shingle or pebble shores. Saline or brackish water:

Intertidal: Intertidal mud, sand or salt flats. Intertidal marshes

Intertidal forested wetlands

Lagoons: Coastal brackish/saline lagoons.

Estuarine waters:

(F) Estuarine waters

Saline, brackish, or fresh water:

Subterranean:

(Zk(a)) Karst and other subterranean hydrological systems. Fresh water, Lagoons:

Coastal freshwater lagoons Inland wetlands: Fresh water: Flowing water: Permanent: Permanent inland river deltas. Permanent:rivers/creeks/streams (M), Freshwater springs, oases (Y), Seasonal/intermittent, rivers/creeks/streams (N), Lakes/pools: Seasonal /Intermittent > 8 ha (P)

Seasonal Intermittent < 8 ha(Ts)

Marshes on inorganic soils:

Permanent (herb dominated) (Tp)

Permanent / Seasonal / Intermittent (shrub dominated)(W) Permanent / Seasonal / Intermittent (tree dominated) (Xf) Seasonal/intermittent (herb dominated) (Ts),Marshes on peat soils: Permanent (non-forested)(U) Permanent (forested)(Xp Marshes on inorganic or peat soils: Marshes on inorganic or peat soils / High altitude (alpine) (Va) Marshes on inorganic or peat soils / Tundra (Vt) Saline, brackish or alkaline waters:Lakes,Permanent(QSeasonal/intermittent (R)Marshes/pools Permanent (Sp Seasonal/intermittent) Fresh, saline, brackish or alkaline waters: Geothermal (Zg). Subterranean (Zk(b)). Human-made wetlands. Aquaculture pondsPonds (farm and stock ponds, small stock tanks, or area less than 8 ha). Irrigated land; Seasonally flooded agricultural land; Salt exploitation sites Water Storage areas Reservoir. Excavations. Wastewater treatment areas. Canals and drainage channels or ditches. (Zk(c)): human-made karst and other subterranean hydrological systems.