India Main Player In Today’s To-Be-Cold-War-Any-Day-Now…In what is being widely now claimed in the world to be “back to Cold War days as in pre-1990 era”, India now is playing a lead role in perpetuating it unlike before in the Cold War era in the sense, India is openly overtly siding with Donald Trump even while being with Putin of Russia. Bravo Mr Trump…Defying all odds against him here splitting the current no-holds-barred system back to Cold War days of Big Brother confusion, blessing in sheer disguise, multi faceted more than inherently pro-India, US President Donald Trump still holds “that gun” to our heads now in the sense, India needs another shot of difficult reform, of the kind only possible at, do not mind, gunpoint.

Trump holds that gun to our ----- now. A drastic reduction in tariff protection, other elements of sarkari wet-nursing will force entrepreneurial India to become competitive again.

Is the arrival of Donald Trump and the breathless rise of Trumpism a good or a bad thing for India?

His song from the day he moved into the White House has been, 'Everybody has robbed us, friend or foe'.

Since then, he's been relentlessly targeting friends first -- Europe on strategic and defence issues, Canada, Mexico and, of course, India, "the tariff king," on trade.

The change in Washington is like a gun held to India's head, with Trump's finger on the trigger. It is also the best thing that could happen to India. Sounds nutty?

As with any nation-State of some size, and even more so for a democracy, politics, and economics go hand in hand.

In normal times, political leadership should determine the direction of a nation's economy. In India, that 'normal' has had indifferent results most of the time.

The two moments when India carried out substantive reforms, it had a gun held to its head. The first, with the balance of payments crisis (often misstated as bankruptcy) and the need to go to the IMF in 1991, and then, during the global sanctions after Pokhran-2 in 1998.

It is just what was needed to wake up India's self-congratulatory establishment from its headline-managing fantasies. Top government sources in India caution against panic over Trump's threat to impose reciprocal tariffs on April 2. Trump’s move targets countries, including India, for high import taxes on US goods. India is consulting stakeholders and exploring trade deal options to minimize the impact. Experts warn that the tariff hike could affect key export sectors, especially in engineering, agriculture, and textiles.

In all these, India is gonna be the main player in realising it to the fullest.