In UP Now, Daroo: Buy 1, Get 2

Absolutely surprising, stunning all in the country, In Uttar Pradesh now, Daroo: Buy1, Get 2...Hullabaloo apleny thus. Amid common citizens, so to say and witness. But the officers of UP are shell shocked on how come the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his path-showing-to-the-entire-country-with-his-first-ever-Double-Engine-sarkar-in-the-country has allowed open Buy1, Get 2 booze free sale in the entire UP that is well-known for its free sale of country liquour with its no quality, quantity worth any measurement. In the recent times, there have many a serious case of people of all hues openly dying having free sale of booze with its no quality checked. Even country liquours are sold the same way with no quality of theirs permissible or admissible. It is clear from such examples that the government of UP is not yet sincere or serious about the lives of the people in any way. Had it been the other way around, the state government in Lucknow would be thoroughly serious about checking booze sale rather than offering "Buy 1, Get 2" so ridiculous, so astounding, so deplorable, so deliberately erring...Tomorrow, or, even today for that matter, if there are casualties, loss of lives due to "wrong booze", naturally there will be accusations of all kinds, finger pointing here and there but the real culprits, the Government that is, will not be held responsible at all for obvious reasons.

From such governmental anti-people largesse to the masses, it is clear that the government is not serious at all about the well beings of the masses thougfh it keeps on tom toming the opposite of what it prescribes in reality. Had the Government been opposite to this, it would have surely not allowed Buy1, Get 2 rather it would have stopped the very sale of liquor itself in the entire state and ensured stalling all illegal peddle of smuggled booze. But that is not is what is happening. What is happening is just the opposite...More and more free flowing sale of booze of all qualities with no check and balance of any kind whatsoever. Its free flowing...In UP now, free flowing Buy 1, Get 2.