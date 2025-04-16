Foreign Investors Withdraw

Surprising most, Foreign Direct Investors are suddenly withdrawing their investments from Reserve Bank of India without assigning any specific reason/s for that. But there are withdrawals by them at break neck speed as if there is an unseen disaster already or is imminent any moment whose consequences will be sheer disaster for the country in the imminent days, D-Day for which is already here though it's exact descriptions are not yet provided as yet. Till now, Foreign Investors have already pulled out Rs 31,575 Crores from the country's equity markets so far in this month April itself. Main reasons for that being accrued are huge / massive tariffs by the USA on most nations including India and India's silence on that. The foreign investors who invested blindfolded then, say a month before or so, did not at all expect that they would be inherently subjected to stiff, strong tariffs in India, "sheer thanks to the USA's very, very high tariff imposition that when applied to the concerned countries would simply doom them pushing them in to sheer penury". To skip from such "would-be" disaster, doom, the FPIs hurriedly are withdrawing their investments from the RBI lest later, they will be forced to pay huge tariffs on those investments and subsequently, face sheer crash out of blues. Their attitude surely now is enough is enough, run away from India before it is true late and they lose all their investments due to mammoth trade taxes. As it is, India is an unduly high tax country why compound, complicated it more and make things difficult for their respective countries. This is especially so in view of another worldwide economic melt down / crash is knocking on the doors and is seen to be landing at any moment now. India very much included in that. Under such circumstances, America's --- rather, Donald Trump's --- stiff, high taxation is widely seen a pucca move to "dwarf" non-USA countries including India. Majority of those countries now are seriously looking towards cheaper countries including China etc. But, India is being left out from the gamut of international scenario, thanks to its silence to America's stiff high taxes that for those countries are "impossible" to bear with should they prefer to continue to be in businesses in the world today. They this are fast withdrawing from India, the latter is silent, surprisingly, the reasons for which are yet unclear.