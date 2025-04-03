Finally, at last, surprising all and sundry in both India and the internationall arena, after abundantly tom-toming whether or not, amply vacillating, Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 smoothly, effortlessly passed in the Lok Sabha and today to be passed in the Rajya Sabha in anticipation without any hurdle as both the Teleugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (U) will, like in the Lok Sabha will support the ruling coterie comprising Narednra Modi, his Government, BJP MPs, NDA MPs. Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Effortlessly Passed In the Lok Sabha without any ruffle of any kind whatsoever stunning many inhabitants in the country as they thought of an violent after-effect or the like of some kind resulting in turbulence in the country.

But nothing of that sort has happened at all in the entire country. Rather, its not even lull before the storm nor any sort of turbulence of any kind at all. Its rather likened to need for such a law / rule since last many decades because of rational justification to all Muslims and not only to favoured few priviledged Muslims holding control on the entire Muslim communities all throughout the country in the garb of being omni-benevolent, omni-beneficient to all. In reality, it has never happened as only a handful of extremely provileged Muslims all thoughout the country in the name of religious superiority --- even many in the garb of being straightaway directed by the "Uparwala" --- have always --- even so, today --- taken upperhand no-holds-barred on the entire Muslim community without any hurdle of any kind. To the "mainstream Indian society" they have constantly threatened to divide the country with sheer balkanisation et al. They continued with such threat since decades but now no more as the country now says "do what you feel like but no more allowance of misuse of the country's inherent5 properties including landed in the name of religion as no religion in the world advises / durects to misuse power in the name of religion. The same thus applies to India as well.

Now that world-surprising The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has been effortles

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was cleared with a majority in the Lok Sabha late late on Wednesday, after an over 12-hour debate that saw a sharp exchange of views between the government and the Opposition. The Lower House passed the legislation with 288 in favour and 232 against it.

BJP chief JP Nadda will speak on the legislation in the Rajya Sabha at 1 pm. The bill seeks to improve the administration of Waqf properties, introduce technology-driven management, address complexities and ensure transparency.

During the debate in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the Congress for allegedly spreading misinformation on the Bill, and assured that the legislation does not seek to interfere in Muslims' religious matters. "That the Waqf bill is interference in Muslims' religious matters and properties donated by them is fear-mongering for vote-bank," he said.