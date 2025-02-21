Who's Older? U or I? "U" here who? "I" here who? Agewise, according to their official ages, acerbic, gregarious, not at all misogynist, company-loving Muthuvel Stalin is far elder to his immediate neighbour, Central Human Resources Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. But Stalin, not at all femme fatale or Brutus, Et Tu or Damocle's Sword freely swirling, is out-'n'-out down-to-earth, maintaining "safe distance" from all and 'no' sundry. Of course, both are company-loving, gregarious but strategically rightly selective on when to be specifically gregarious so that there is no controversy of any kind. Both are eqanimous, rationally strategic. Now what next? Stalin wants, the Central Government via Central Human Resources Development Ministry followed by the Central Home Ministry officially approve Tamil as the oldest / eldest language older than Sanskrit. Currently, officially, Sanskrit is the oldest language. But Stalin has 100% fully laid down proofs to prove Tamil is far older than / elder to Sanskrit being far more than 5,000 years old. ...Currently, Stalin is cajoling, coaxing Dharmendra Pradhan to accept that fact, do needful in officially recognising Tamil as the oldest language of India.