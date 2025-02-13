Who Amid Them To Be Delhi CM? From the pic along side, it is not clear at all, truly...That's democracy to the core, no biasedness of any kind, not any partiality, or, not any select selectiveness of any kind nor any favouritism of any kind...All elected Delhi BJP MLAs, BJP's Delhi leaders, "Mr X", "Ms X" {courtesy, BJP High Command} are in the race for Delhi CMship...They will continue to be so till a final decision on the exact, all round suitable, all occassion suiting candidate is earmarked by the BJP High Command for the all round coveted Delhi Chief Minister's candidate so that the BJP party per se keeps benefitting every way in continuously swelling it's popularity amid the people of all hues, the party's membership increases amid all strata, the Delhi-rays spread over to other parts of the country for the BJP's future political, support benefits therein. As for the Delhi CM-hopefuls, the BJP members are not rebellious at all nor demanding of any type at all. They say, they will abide by the BJP High Command's decision on the CM-selection, no question about it at all in any way. In view of this, no discontentment of any kind, thus. Peace befalls. Delhi CM to be here at the soonest when the BJP High Command thinks it to be absolutely befitting. Who Amid Them To Be CM thus is just a mere questions...wait for the BJP High Command's final decision.