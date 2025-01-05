"Wah Kya Baat Hai" vociferously reverberate the skies of Kalkaji from where BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, ex-Union Minister of State for Home, Parvesh Verma at New Delhi are contesting the ensuing assembly elections utmost confidently.

Seeing them in New Delhi, Kalkaji, localities in their constituencies utmost praisingly blurt out in utmost consensus "wah, kya baat hai, kya misal hai, kya jalwa hai, BJP, BJP...". Both's respective wins already are foregone conclusions any way.

There is no stopping them any way as both are individually mighty strong any way in view of their all-round rock-solid individual consolidations aplenty knowing no stoppage of any kind whatsoever.

Naturally they are 100% confident and yet are "modest" with not even a slightest trace of superciliousness.

That makes them "popular" amid the voters of all kinds, come what may.

Also, this is the reason why they in their poll-areas unflinchingly say, "wah kya baat hai...".

—Soumitra Bose