Amid resoundingly sky renting vociferous "Third Language (primarily targeting Hindi), Hi, Hi, Down, Down, No, No, Wenda, Muriade...", the Tamil Nadu MPs, politicians furiously continually oppose Hindi. They do not want Hindi but why, it is still unclear. They thus do not want three languages but only, Tamil and English, two languages no three languages with Hindi unlike in other parts of India. Its indeed "crazy", say many but they admit, its a helpless situation. How can a state in India oppose a system approved all through the country in full consent. Why should Tamil Nadu oppose Hindi when it is the official national language approved, accepted all throughout the country without any ruffle of any kind whatsoever. Also, by opposing Hindi, the Tamil Nadu entities are only expressing their disunity with the rest of the country, if put strictly, say many in utter consent. Not, discontent at all. It is, to put frankly, still unclear why Tamil Nadu opposes Hindi without ascribing a solid reason for that. May be because, the Tamil Nadu politicians oppose Hindi for the sake of merely opposing the language, it becomes a buffoonery scenario. It clearly seems, they have a vested motives in opposing Hindi dating back to the 1950s or so. Since then, the Tamil Nadu has been vigorously, vociferously anti-Hindi and continues to be so even today. But look at the "farce" / "contradiction" in it...No effort from the Tamil Nadu denizens, their leaders to inspire the citizens of the rest of the country to be acquainted with their much tom-tomed Tamil. May be, if they did that, there would have been a convivial symmetry between Hindi and Tamil by now. Then, perhaps, unlike today, it would not be "Third Language, Hi, Hi, No, No, Wenda, Muriade...".