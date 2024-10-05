The consequences of war won’t just affect humanity, but also affect development, world peace and nature

—Dr. Manmohan Prakash

Today, the wars between some nations around the world have not only caused direct and indirect difficulties for the countries involved, but have also made nations, big and small, look concerned. The cause for worry is not just the explosions of bombs, rockets, and missiles, the flames and thick smoke, the collapsing buildings and cities, the destruction of trees, animals, and birds, or the lives being lost or ruined from children to the elderly. It is the weeping and suffering humanity, with the looming threat of a nuclear or world war that is now being heard.

Currently, the Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine wars are at their peak. While these wars may appear to be one-on-one conflicts, the reality on the ground is different. All countries across the world are worried and troubled. Some are concerned about the environment, others about their security, some about their economy, development, refugees, or human rights, and others about how to bring these wars to an end and establish peace in the world. Some countries are even adding fuel to the fire, making the situation more terrifying and closing the doors to reconciliation.

In the Russia-Ukraine war, most NATO member countries are indirectly supporting Ukraine, while China, Iran, and North Korea openly back Russia. Similarly, in the Hamas-Israel war, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen openly support Hamas, while Israel has the backing of the United States. Some countries, though not openly supporting any side, are secretly contributing to these wars. With these conditions, there is a growing fear of a third world war and even a nuclear war. These wars have shifted the focus of most nations from progress and development to efforts to protect their existence and borders. The level of concern seen today in nations, both big and small, is unprecedented. As a result of these conflicts, countries are being forced to rethink their strategies, plan anew, gather defensive resources, and rewrite their foreign policies.

These wars show that humanity, with its scientific mind, has invented numerous ways to destroy nature, humans, and humanity. And it does not stop there—today, nations are also preparing to create even more dangerous weapons for the future.

There may hardly be any underdeveloped, developing, or developed nation that is unaware that wars are harmful to world peace, nature, the environment, ecosystems, and humanity from any perspective. This is why the questions raised by today’s global environment and conditions have caused sleepless nights for peace-loving, development-oriented countries that believe in global brotherhood. These nations are forced to contemplate:

(1)How can any country remain happy while the world is in turmoil?

(2)Are the nations, directly or indirectly involved in these wars, true well-wishers of the environment, nature, and humanity?

(3)Won’t the natural resources being destroyed in these wars make life more difficult for future generations?

(4)Will biological evolution and natural processes be hindered?

(5)Will the deteriorating global economies due to war give rise to new problems?

(6)Won’t trade routes and international commerce be affected?

(7)Instead of focusing on development, will countries get caught up in an arms race?

(8)Won’t the crisis of displacement and refugees worsen?

(9)Can the possibility of new conflicts arising be ruled out?

(10)Will the threat of nuclear, biological, chemical, electronic, cyber, and unmanned weapons not haunt nations?

(11)Won’t the risks of social and national division increase?

(12)Will hatred, extremism, and terrorism not rise further?

(13)Will mental and physical illnesses, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), not increase?

The consequences of war won’t just affect development, systems, and external structures, but will also change human internal structures. Qualities like compassion, kindness, cooperation, and harmony may become things of the past. Life will shrink under the shadow of fear, suspicion, and insecurity, and the joy of living will vanish.

Therefore, we must understand that technological advancement and scientific achievements are meant to secure and enhance human life. Every country must learn to be content with its resources and territory. Larger, stronger nations must help the smaller, weaker ones. Only then can humanity and this creation be truly safe.