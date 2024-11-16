The 4 Pillars Of "Today": Rashtrapati Draupadi Murmu, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narain Singh. They are all-in-all as far as the Constitution is concerned. Perhaps it needs to be mentioned that the country is moving every moment adhering to the written provisions in the Constitution of India which often is to say the least, forgotten for what ever reasons/s that be, point out many apprised with such matters though they do not wish to be quoted nor named here for reasons best known to them. All four personalities mentioned here ensure that they do not falter in any way to keep the Constituency of India in highest esteem, come what may. The experts on the Constitution of India / Bharat do mention that indeed the Constitution is true Gospel to keep India One, United, Moving...And to continuously succeed in that, the above 4 are truly The 4 Pillars Of Today.