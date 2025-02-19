T'gana, K'taka, HP Congress Group Up: Telengana, Karnataka Governments headed by the Congress are fast catching up with the national level successfully motivating the national level Indian National Congress to immediately start translating its full fledged aspiration of grasping the national power at the Centre, come what may. Let there be 100% determination in them. Backing them, promoting them, catapulting them, operating for them, realising for them will be the Congress of Telengana, Karnataka dutifully, ably fully supported by the Congress of Himachal Pradesh where the party is in power thus fully all round capable, able, worthy. Also is there Muthuvel Stalin of Tamil Nadu, already, fully ready to assist the Congress all out in every way possible to dislodge the ruling coterie, set-up from the power this way or that way. Once the current rulers changed, it is being fiercely argued, there is every possibility of a new governance-set up taking over in the form of a coalition government and then all ills will be definitely removed once and for all.