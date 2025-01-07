STARLINK 'In', In Manipur --- should or could be, surreptitiously --- at random use allegedly amid Manipur militants skipping the government's ban on / blockade of internet etc. STARLINK being satellite connected is freely communicable in Manipur. I

ts users are openly thanking STARLINK owner Elon Musk who is yet to have an official set up in Bharat after he gets official clearance for his satellite phones etc.

He is now waiting for that vital official clearance from the government here.

But in Manipur and in certain parts of "there", STARLINK satellite phones are already in circulation, multi-way communications via them are said to be going on smoothly...how, yet to be ascertained, confide government officers.

—Soumitra Bose