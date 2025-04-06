Literally Believe It Or Not, Stalin's Political Trajectory : Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin's long expected direct swing from Tamil Naduccetric to being self-serving strategically "national" obviously meaning Hindi included in it though since his birth, he has swore against Hindi lambasting it left and right "till the other day". But today, in his quest --- though, still, undisclosed --- to be "national" which includes the inherent Hindi belt, he is silent on Hindi presumably inkling / choosing / opting for nationalism that surely includes Hindi etc + Tamil as well. In other words, he is widely seen as finally evincing that he is national first and last, a Tamilian as its birth right but being an Indian, he is fully national thus, easily entitled for a national role for himself that of obviously, Prime Ministership of the country, India, the world's second largest population after China or may have overtaken it by now, not fully clear though amid different versions contradicting each other. Nonetheless, it is the UN that has already taken India as the world's largest populace. If it is so be it really then, really great time for Stalin, agree many. At last for him...to catapult himself as the first ever Tamil / Southie "head" of the country with no qualms of any kind whatsoever. What's more? No more any anti-Hindi from Stalin unlike before. Its as if he has come to clear terms with Hindi, it being the "mainstream language of the country plus its fully / duly officially declared national language per se". So, truce with Hindi!. Stalin's successful political trajectory...It here be very clearly elucidated that Stalin is being not overtly buy fully covertly, tacitly supported by that state's many politicians of different political parties who as of now have been keeping quiet on Stalin-issue for clear avoidance of any kind of controversy directly or indirectly related to all kinds of divisions in the country. But now they are up in arms after seeing Stalin's exertion for full scale prominence / importance / relevance for the South in the Centre in lieu of North unlike now. Sensing a strong insidious pro-South wind in the Centre via Stalin in the ensuing days / times with some super expected pro-Tamil "+" possibilities in favour of Stalin, they are fully supporting Stalin's trajectory.