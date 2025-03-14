Safai Abhiyan In Congress

Wow, At Last, The Much Needed, The Much Craved, Desperately Longed, Most Urgently / Immediately Needed Hugely Cherished Safai Abhiyan In The Congress Has Not Only Begun In Full Swing But Carrying On In Full Blast --- needed since at least 1086 --- With Many Heads Already Rolled, Many More Including "Loud Mouth" Digvijaya Singh To Be Rolled Any Moment Now Though His Brother Laxman Singh Now Is Back Again In The Congress From RSS / BJP / Hindu units. Believe it that in the ongoing phase of thorough cleansing, all throughout the country that is, in the PCCs up to the village level Congress Committees, a lot of "so-called Congressmen owing 100% inherent allegiance to the RSS, its affiliated organisations, albeit, tacitly, are "serving" only the latter thereby fully stalling the chances of the Congress coming back to the Central power etc up to the grass root level since 1989 but officially, succeeded in showing themselves as topmost leaders of the party including its otherwise "tenuous but unreachable and omnipotent" High Command that to most remain a puzzling mystery.

Rahul Gandhi, it is being now clearly said, now is cleansing the Congress of them, filling their void by admitting / including "genuine" people of all hues fully interested in doing "true people-related work thereby, like in the early years of the Congress, re-win the masses' en masse support once again as then when the was synonymous with each and every Indian unlike now when caste, creed, credo, region, etc are considered". Do away with all that right away, no laxity in that at all.

Only when all these will be done in all earnestness, the "sampoorna Congress will be 100% and will be back to the all round limelight of mass popularity all throughout the country rising above all narrow considerations of all hues, say numerous many frankly.