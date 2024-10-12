logo
Sadguru's Charisma

Through his teachings, individuals experience a sense of equality and peace, spreading happiness and bliss wherever they go.
Soumitra Bose·
Oct 12, 2024, 08:51 AM
Sadguru with Juhi and Kangna

Sadguru's CharismaAplenty: At a time when there is an insidious "traahee-traahee", exasperation writ large, repertoire of frustrations freely galore, sense of "taking revenge" almost uppermost, constant run for X (?),  confusion galore, topsy-turvy, helter-skelter, et al, all "toward no where thus tantamount to utter frustration, confusion, disillusionment, haphazardness, haplessness, hopelessness, "near-end"...Enter 'Sri Sri" and almost instantly, bliss enters soothingly lending restlessness over, making way for JingaLaLa, Hee-Haw, blessed we all are, all of us same, equal, let's rejoice it all together, experience it triumphantly. Let's share our mutual experiences of being blissful so that "all" be blissful happily...And indeed, innumerable many are doing so, are blissful, spreading it amid numerous many, widening their circles automatically unlike ever before, triumphantly enjoying "parmanand status" profusely thanking "Sri Sri", his charisma...The Sadguru Charisma for all, by all, of all. 

