Rohingya Razzmatazz: Uttarakhand Groans

Groans, Grunts, Grumbles En Masse Who? Who else but the masses of Uttarakhand evincing their open disapproval of the en masse shelter given to the "illegal" Rohingya Muslimss given "more than adequate shelter" in various parts of Uttarakhand --- officially, it is not admitted to avert all kinds of social controversies ---along with many unmatching noteworthy phenomena that if all are only 'negative blow to the respective state exchequers', say many in utter unison, disregard, contempt, frustration because their areas' sociology is being unsettled; they are being forced to learn, acquire new social methodologies to cope up with Rohingya Muslims who are "still unknown entities in Uttarakhand that is by and large synonymous with Hindu methodologies, Hindu custom, Hindu practices, Hindu ethos, Hindi culture.

According to them, the state's districts having their own financial exchequers are deeply worried at their pretty many funds are being diverted for the all round superlative welfare of the Rohingyas staying in their respective districts without 100% sanction by the concerned authorities. In a way, they are "officially unaccountable" but at the same time, they actively partake of in all spheres of local societies as their fundamental rights which are being strongly detested / despised by "original" inhabitants of Uttarakhand as they are of strong opinion that because of Rohingyas, not only their own culture is being awfully distracted but spoilt as well. But they are helpless due to the governmental authorities' silence on them for reasons known only to them.

Somehow, their silent anger is writ large. Also, there is a clear indication that they want the Rohingya Muslim matter should be sorted out at the earliest should the Uttarakhand state be communally peaceful in the coming days. Else, there will be societal discord, violence, no-amity, no-peace unlike now when, the state is by and large, communal tension free.

The latter display an inscrutable type of ignorance at the very mention of Rohingyas in conversation or mere tete-a-tete with them. Its as if Rohingyas are an extra all-level, all-round burden that otherwise should be done away with.

But they are helpless as the Rohingyas are official here and thus can not be malaised, maligned, maledicted, or even, maleficent to say the least. Rohingyas thus live on in Uttarakhand worry-free. Their shimmering razzmatazz unabatedly continue glittering teasing numerous many.

Rohingyas worldwide do not have adversaries rather they are seen as forced refugees though their "actual recognitions are yet to be established". Basically, they are said to be hailing from Myanmar where they are forcibly driven out of Myanmar for reasons best known only to the ruling persona in that country. But once the Rohingyas are out of their "home land" to escape the wrath of their anti-persona in their home land, they are said to be desperate to "destabilise other countries like India". This a great reason why they are "unwanted" here.

As for the Rohingyas without any worry settled in Uttarakhand for the time being is widely said to be emanating from various clauses for the refugees plus the United Nations' factors in support of the refugees. Thus no question of driving out the Rohingyas.

While that is being argued on one side, this is equally true that there is a strong simmering discontent against the Rohingya Muslims who behave like UFOs in broad daylight and that is great cause of discontent amid the local masses of the original citizens of Uttarakhand.

They point out to clear societal anomaly amid them due to Rohingya Muslims who markedly are different from them culturally, socially, linguistically, habit wise. Their very "movements" are "un-Uttarakhand like" and that itself is pricking for the local masses who have begun thinking themselves to be foreigners in their own land of Uttarakhand thus their grunt multiplies with every passing day.

Further, they see, their original ethos, practices are being greatly disturbed, destabilised by Rohingya Muslims, they being of different communities that are not Hindu.

Thus, habit wise, culturally, markedly anomalous in all ways. Thus, incongruous amid them. But because the administration is with them, they are forced to be silent, tolerant, patient with them which they are not willing to be at all. If they have their way, obviously, they will not only revolt but may pounce upon them, driving them out of Uttarakhand.

This obviously, to restore the "original status / stature of Uttarakhand that has been primarily Hinduistic with sprinkling of 'few non-Hindus' but not like now, avalanche of Muslims that simply are strongly threatening to upstage "the very relevance of the Hindus in Uttarakhand" --- this being said with no sectarian communal angle in it at all, say all --- against their strongest wishes".

Naturally, Uttarakhand strongly groans the Rohingya Muslim razzmatazz that is really threatening to "imbalance the Uttarakhand-society" with utter contempt of the masses herein.