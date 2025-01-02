Rahul Discusses Pollution In India Gate

"Intellectual", "pragmatic", "pensive", "deeply concerned", "visibly deeply alarmed", "overtly concerned" Rahul Gandhi when he is in front of Delhi's India Gate, sharing pollution of all sorts in and around it, all throughout the capital of India that literally evoking unstoppable dangers of macabre kind not only in the capital but all throughout the country per se and how to prevent it all without any further delay.

While he shares his visibly deep concerns with the people around, they too openly complain about choked breath, uneasy atmosphere, breathlessness, bad weather management, unconcerned administration et al.

Rahul Gandhi like true messiah does share their concern and also wonders how to rid the atmosphere free from pollution of all sorts so that the atmosphere is normal all over again and is livable for all without any "hassle" and "impediment".

But like others around him --- he flits amid them to know their opinions --- he took shares his deep concerns but is in deep quandary wondering how to wriggle Delhi out of blinding pollution that is more than choking but with no solution in sight unless the people stop causing it as it is man-made.

The people around do accept that, confess that but do not, predictably, suggest any way out as they in a way or the other themselves responsible for such "great harm" to the atmosphere in a way or the other.

But yes, like Rahul Gandhi, they too are deeply concerned.

They too want the atmosphere in Delhi to be pollution free, absolutely easy for the people to be smoke free, breathe freely.

—Soumitra Bose