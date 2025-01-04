Rahul Declares Kanhaiya Kumar As Next Delhi CM

This phenomenon widely in many political circles in Delhi termed as gratuitous, catching totally off guard insofar as "Stoic" Rahul Gandhi, virtually out of blues, pronounced --- more intense, far more assured, than 'declared' --- of all, Kanhaiya Kumar as next Delhi Chief Minister if the Delhiites vote the Congress to power, allowing it to form the State Government in Delhi.

A "damning-not" out-of-blues phenomenon from Rahul Gandhi who while declaring Kanhaiya Kumar's name and after that, looked 'complacent' resembling he had finally done it: Declaring Kanhaiya Kumar's name for Delhi CMship much in advance when others including the ruling AAP are still vacillating, dilly-dallying on who --- whether Atishi or Arvind Kejriwal or Saurabh Bhardwaj or who --- to convincingly project as next Delhi CM and sway the voters of all hues in their respective favours as they have got loud and clear feedback that the voters of Delhi despite saying something else actually are bent towards "some one else doing away with the conventional options practised so far as of now".

It is here that Rahul Gandhi pops in with his "ultra thoughts, practises, ideals, political lines that make him iconoclast, leaving with him options of opting for "a non-forward" Kanhaiya Kumar as the next Delhi CM should the voters in Delhi vote for the Congress enabling it to form government in Delhi".

Praiseworthy tremendously, agree many from all parties, including of course, the Congress as they accept Kanhaiya Kumar is undoubtedly a master stroke of Rahul Gandhi.

Delhiites may well sway towards it, making the Congress victorious in the polls, view many.

—Soumitra Bose